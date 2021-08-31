We need to harmonize our policies to help MSMEs grow

For rapid job creation by MSMEs aiming for export success, labour rules must be appropriately set. With globalization, it is important to understand universally-accepted rights of workers, the protection offered to them in terms of safety, health and working conditions, and social security provisions in case of accident, death or retirement.We also need a proper understanding of term wages for extended work hours, as our domestic practices could come in conflict with globally-accepted rights of working only eight hour a day and getting minimum wages, retirement benefits and the freedom of association that allows for collective discussions with managements in case of any violation of these rights. Some states have attempted to ease this dichotomy but then it is equally important to ensure that they do not become exploitative to rights of labour. With increasing automation in our manufacturing and service sectors, many MSME units are likely to have less than 500 employees. Part-time work will be the new normal. But this has not been coherently addressed in our labour codes. The industrial relations code also needs to be harmonized with those, and in a way that protects the rights of workers and eases the adaptation of MSMEs to automation-rich business realities.