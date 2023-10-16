Policy need not wait for consensus on artificial general intelligence

Chiefs of global companies, including Elon Musk and Masayoshi Son, and artificial intelligence (AI) experts such as Geoffery Hinton and Yoshua Bengio believe the phenomenal growth of generative AI models indicates that machines will soon think and act like humans, a trend we refer to as artificial general intelligence (AGI). But they are also concerned that researchers are unable to fully understand how these unsupervised algorithms perform tasks like creating new content, be it audio, code, images, text, simulations or videos. Further, these models can plagiarize, be biased, potentially replace thousands of routine jobs, and also pose security and privacy risks. Self-supervised at most, deep neural networks train on humongous amounts of data, but they learn on their own with no human programming or oversight. Speaking at the recent SoftBank World corporate conference, Son underscored that AI is now “self-learning, self-training, and self-inferencing, just like human beings." However, while researchers understand the mathematical operations of each neuron, it is a challenge to comprehend the connection between the maths and the wide range of observed behaviours. This makes it difficult for them to diagnose failure patterns, provide remedies, or even certify a model’s safety.

The fear is that if we are unable to fully understand the workings of these unsupervised networks, they could automatically evolve into Skynet-like machines that achieve AI Singularity or AGI (some also use the term artificial super intelligence or ASI), and outsmart us or even wage war against us, as shown in sci-fi movies like the I, Robot or The Creator. According to Son, ASI would be realized in 20 years and surpass human intelligence by a factor of 10,000. Hinton told CBS News in a recent interview that systems writing their own computer code to modify themselves is “something we need to seriously worry about," since they will be able to “manipulate people [because] they’ll have learnt from all the novel that were ever written, all the books by Machiavelli…" And there was much hue and cry online when Semafor recently reported that OpenAI “quietly" changed the “core values" on its ‘Careers’ page to include a focus on AGI. Even though OpenAI says it is “committed to building safe, beneficial AGI," the Microsoft-backed company is bullish on it. All these developments have both excited and unnerved people, with some even equating the risk of AI to that of a nuclear war, warranting strict global regulation.

That said, an equally accomplished group of experts, including Yann LeCun, Fei-Fei Li and Andrew Ng, believes AI is nowhere close to becoming sentient. They underscore that AI’s benefits, such as powering smartphones, driverless vehicles, low-cost satellites and chatbots, and providing flood warnings, far outweigh its perceived risks. Another AI expert, Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder and CEO of Inflection AI, and co-founder of Alphabet unit DeepMind, suggests using artificial capable intelligence (ACI) as a measure of an AI model’s ability to perform complex tasks independently. Indeed. The AGI turf hosts a plurality of views held by experts with top-notch credentials. Hinton, Bengio and LeCun (now chief scientist at Meta) received the 2018 Turing Award, also referred to as the ‘Nobel Prize of Computing.’ Li was chief of AI at Google Cloud, while Ng headed Google Brain and was chief scientist at Baidu. However, policymakers can ill-afford to wait for a consensus on AGI to put guard rails in place. The proverb, ‘It is better to be safe than sorry,’ captures this aptly.