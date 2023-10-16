Policy need not wait for consensus on artificial general intelligence

The fear is that if we are unable to fully understand the workings of these unsupervised networks, they could automatically evolve into Skynet-like machines that achieve AI Singularity or AGI (some also use the term artificial super intelligence or ASI), and outsmart us or even wage war against us, as shown in sci-fi movies like the I, Robot or The Creator. According to Son, ASI would be realized in 20 years and surpass human intelligence by a factor of 10,000. Hinton told CBS News in a recent interview that systems writing their own computer code to modify themselves is “something we need to seriously worry about," since they will be able to “manipulate people [because] they’ll have learnt from all the novel that were ever written, all the books by Machiavelli…" And there was much hue and cry online when Semafor recently reported that OpenAI “quietly" changed the “core values" on its ‘Careers’ page to include a focus on AGI. Even though OpenAI says it is “committed to building safe, beneficial AGI," the Microsoft-backed company is bullish on it. All these developments have both excited and unnerved people, with some even equating the risk of AI to that of a nuclear war, warranting strict global regulation.

