The International Monetary Fund in its recent spring meeting abandoned its single global growth forecast. It now presents three scenarios: 3.1% growth with 4.4% inflation, 2.5% growth with 5.4% inflation, or 2% growth with inflation above 6%, depending on how long the Strait of Hormuz stays shut.
Policy pivot: Will the latest oil shock finally jolt India into looking outward for economic success?
SummaryThis year's oil disruption has been called the worst energy shock the world has ever seen. The shocks of 1973 and 1979-80 made Japan and South Korea shift course—and it supercharged their export models. It may be India’s turn now.
The International Monetary Fund in its recent spring meeting abandoned its single global growth forecast. It now presents three scenarios: 3.1% growth with 4.4% inflation, 2.5% growth with 5.4% inflation, or 2% growth with inflation above 6%, depending on how long the Strait of Hormuz stays shut.
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