Policy rate divergence is not a narrative that will last for long
Summary
- The ECB’s rate cut diverges from Fed policy but we mustn't over-interpret it. The shifts of central banks reflect the strength of underlying economies and the tenacity of inflation.
After a period of relative uniformity among major monetary authorities, it’s suddenly fashionable to talk of divergence in the path of interest rates. Unfortunately, this easy description papers over some important—and subtle—differences that have emerged over the past year. Such course corrections are healthy. The US central bank, the Federal Reserve, is not the only show on earth.