Policymaking as usual doesn’t always suffice in periods of transition

As India steps into its Amrit Kaal, the world appears increasingly uncertain and fraught with unknown unknowns. While global challenges require nimble course correction, they must not deter us from aiming high and using the window of opportunity that India has got.

In this context, economic thought needs to tune itself to India’s aspiration of becoming a developed economy by 2047 in the backdrop of a fluid global situation.

Here’s what may need the engagement of economic policy thinkers.

First, as the world embarks on a new wave of technological evolution, we need policies to be devised that curb the widening of inequality it would bring. From drones to driverless cars, technology must remain an instrument in the hands of well-informed humans.

We are functioning at a time when, unlike computer scientists, economists must use their humanness to navigate the era of machine learning.

Second, while science is mostly studied in controlled environments, economists make their predictions in a rapidly changing world. Therefore, good economics is an art of designing policies that reduce the impact of uncertainty.

We are facing heightened levels of it. Globally, firms have resorted to friend-shoring and re-shoring their supply chains to mitigate risks arising from geopolitical uncertainty.

Policymaking under such uncertainty requires the provision of calibrated short-term buffers on the basis of high frequency data and policies designed for the long-term.

India used both these levers of policy during the covid pandemic. On the basis of feedback from high-frequency data, targeted support was provided to the country’s needy in the short-term. Simultaneously, long-term policies were implemented, including the production-linked incentive scheme, Mission Life, National Hydrogen Mission and free trade agreements with Australia, Mauritius and others.

Third, whenever a crisis hits, it is the least-insured who bear the brunt of it. This necessitates anticipatory policymaking as an insurance for inclusive growth. Covid will be etched in memory as a once-in-a-century event of global uncertainty. Nations across the world came to a halt in the face of the health crises.

Preventing one in the future requires us to develop policy responses founded on healthcare research. There is a need to adopt models of healthcare suited to each country’s stage of development and demographic structures.

Fourth, we need ways to leverage capital to fight climate change. This is especially important for developing economies that have little fiscal headroom. Countries must choose the kind of capital (private versus public) they want and the principal aim of green technology (climate adaptation versus mitigation).

Under India’s G20 presidency, a two-part report on the reform of multilateral development banks specifically delved into the issue of channelling capital towards climate action.

Fifth, economics is about human decision-making more than numbers or models. Thus, economic thinking needs to rise above forecasts and figures. In India, our social structures are evolving at a rapid pace.

In less than a decade, we have transitioned from lacking basic sanitation facilities to achieving Open Defecation Free status. Holistic initiatives have targeted large-scale and efficient supply of housing, water and fuel to households.

While the government can ensure the accessibility of public goods, how do we ensure their utilization within households? Academics can contribute by testing and devising behavioural strategies to nudge collectively responsible behaviour.

Another example is that of our goal of financial inclusion, which has been nearly achieved. Further, with the unfolding of the digital revolution, there is ample scope to universalize financial literacy and investment behaviour, carefully steering people’s move away from physical savings to financial savings.

Relatedly, how do we induce responsible saving behaviour in a young nation to prevent an ageing crisis in the second half of this century?

Sixth, this is an opportune time to comprehensively take account of the multifarious issues women face in all walks of life and provide workable solutions. This is important not only from a humanitarian perspective, but also for economic efficiency.

We must utilize the best talent for the nation’s progress. The 2023 Economics Nobel Laureate Claudia Goldin undertook an analysis of women’s workforce outcomes in the US over a 200-year span. Academics of other nations can build a similar wide-ranged analysis suited to their unique social context.

We need to ask: ‘Is the world ready for this neo-empowered generation of women?’ If not, where do we begin? What is the lowest hanging fruit in the tree of gender equality? In the Indian context, this may be the logical next step of “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao," a mass programme that has had a positive impact on girl-child survival and education.

As Rabindranath Tagore put it: “A mind all logic is a knife all blade. It makes the hand bleed that uses it." Economic solutions must be driven by the kind of society we want to create, evolving with the needs of our times.

The authors are, respectively, officer, Indian Economic Service, and young professional, ministry of finance.