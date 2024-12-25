Policymaking as usual doesn’t always suffice in periods of transition
Summary
- Economic thinking across the world must look beyond the certainty of numbers in uncertain times. On gender equality, for example, India must study its particular conditions for solutions to be devised.
As India steps into its Amrit Kaal, the world appears increasingly uncertain and fraught with unknown unknowns. While global challenges require nimble course correction, they must not deter us from aiming high and using the window of opportunity that India has got.