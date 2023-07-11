It is impossible to consider the ordinary course of affairs in the United States without perceiving that the desire to be re-elected is the chief aim of the President... and that especially as [this election] approaches, his personal interest takes the place of his interest in the public good," observed Alexis de Tocqueville in his classic Democracy in America.

As India approaches general elections in 2024, there has been a spirited debate on economic policy. From the distribution of freebies (or revdis) like bus rides and electricity to the large infusion of government funds in BSNL, much-depleted public coffers are being put through a wringer. The consensus has been that these policies are somehow economically “suboptimal" and represent fiscal mismanagement. While purely economic arguments may sound compelling, analyses often ignore the fact that economic policymaking does not take place in a frictionless vacuum, as envisaged by most ‘Homo Economicus’ rational-agent models, but amid the hurly-burly of legislative processes and the heat and dust of electoral politics. A realistic assessment of policymaking demands a political-economy lens.

A rational-minded sceptic might argue that contaminating economic analyses with politics does a disservice to the mathematical rigour with which the profession identifies itself currently, but this argument misses the fact that the origins of economics are deeply intertwined with politics, and most original thinkers in the field from Adam Smith and David Ricardo to John Maynard Keynes and Friedrich Hayek were essentially political economists in the sense that their theories combined politics, economics and moral philosophy. Also, the field of political economy has the same rigour as Economics and offers a rich smorgasbord of quantitative models for those so inclined.

The most convincing case in favour of eschewing a ‘rational choice’ approach to policy, however, rests on empirical analyses of the political business cycle. William Nordhaus pioneered this model, positing that voter preferences are very sensitive to unemployment and inflation, creating an incentive for politicians to ‘manage’ these macro economic variables in a manner that maximizes their probability of re-election. Since then, economic theory and empirical studies have extended this model to a host of monetary and fiscal variables. Anecdotally, America cleaves closely to it; economist Kenneth Rogoff called Richard Nixon the all-time hero of political business cycles. Nixon’s ruthless use of price-wage controls before the 1972 US election remains a master-class in political economics. Researchers have found that the US sees opportunistic pre-poll manipulation of fiscal transfers. As a proportion of GDP, these rise in pre-election years and usually take the form of social security and veteran benefits. There is less evidence of the opportunistic use of monetary policy, given the ostensible independence of the US Federal Reserve, but still some evidence of pre-poll spikes in money growth rates.

For OECD countries, there is considerable evidence of pre-election monetary policy manipulation. Inflation is seen to spike right after elections, implying that the rate had been held down for polling to finish.

Fiscal cycles coincide with electoral cycles in Israel, Turkey, Latin America, Mexico and sub-Saharan Africa too. Schuknecht (1996) analysed the cycle in 35 developing countries to find that they are more susceptible to it—on account of weaker institutions and large fiscal transfer schemes for food and jobs. Gonzalez (1996) finds a positive relationship between the cycle and democracy, with this link strongest in countries with intermediate levels of democracy.

India with its raucous democracy provides rich material for cycle studies. Sen and Vaidya (1996) find a political budget cycle in India. Chowdhury (1993) finds that Indian politicians tend to announce elections when economic conditions are good and try to surf the natural business cycle. Stuti Khemani (2004 and 2010) finds that Indian politicians display considerable sophistication in employing fiscal levers to maximize poll prospects. They avoid populist spending sprees in favour of policy manipulation to target specific special interest groups, infrastructure projects for rent seeking and employment and welfare transfers to win votes. Shawn Cole finds that public-sector bank lending tracks our election cycle and agri-credit increases 5-10% in an election year, especially in districts where an election is close. These increases are costly as they affect loan repayment but do not increase agricultural output. Researchers have also found the existence of a political business cycle in electricity losses, utilization of local funds by MPs and the implementation of India’s rural job guarantee scheme. Perhaps the most illuminating example of an avant garde political business cycle perfected in India can be found in a paper by Shashwat Alok and Meghana Ayyagiri. They find that state-owned firms announce more capex projects prior to election years and that such announcements are most significant in cases where the incumbent politician has a leftist orientation.

Thus, there should be little doubt that economic policymaking is essentially a political process and any assessment of it should account for the pulls and pressures of politics. This is especially true of economies like India, where institutions are weak and politics fractious. Just how our cycle works, therefore, deserves a closer look.