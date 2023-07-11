Political business cycles can’t simply be wished away

India with its raucous democracy provides rich material for cycle studies. Sen and Vaidya (1996) find a political budget cycle in India. Chowdhury (1993) finds that Indian politicians tend to announce elections when economic conditions are good and try to surf the natural business cycle. Stuti Khemani (2004 and 2010) finds that Indian politicians display considerable sophistication in employing fiscal levers to maximize poll prospects. They avoid populist spending sprees in favour of policy manipulation to target specific special interest groups, infrastructure projects for rent seeking and employment and welfare transfers to win votes. Shawn Cole finds that public-sector bank lending tracks our election cycle and agri-credit increases 5-10% in an election year, especially in districts where an election is close. These increases are costly as they affect loan repayment but do not increase agricultural output. Researchers have also found the existence of a political business cycle in electricity losses, utilization of local funds by MPs and the implementation of India’s rural job guarantee scheme. Perhaps the most illuminating example of an avant garde political business cycle perfected in India can be found in a paper by Shashwat Alok and Meghana Ayyagiri. They find that state-owned firms announce more capex projects prior to election years and that such announcements are most significant in cases where the incumbent politician has a leftist orientation.