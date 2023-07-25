Political economy models offer diverse lenses on policy

Perhaps the most interesting characterization of the political economy is by Avinash Dixit, who views the policymaking process through a game theory lens of transaction costs. He posits that the state is an imperfect system and the constitution and laws that guide actions of the state are essentially incomplete contracts between citizens and special interest groups on one side and politicians, administrators and policymakers on the other. This contract is for the implementation of a policy or programme by politicians in return for votes and financial contributions. Policymaking thus is a game between many participating principals (citizens plus special interest groups) who try to influence the actions of the agent (policymakers) for their own benefit. This is a dynamic game with each policy being a play in a game whose players try to maximize their gains. What makes this dynamic game of policymaking even more complex is the fact that its rules are made up by participants as they move along and each participant tries to manipulate these rules. What leads to government failure in this policymaking game are transaction costs, often stemming, from information asymmetry, lack of contract enforceability, moral hazard, adverse selection and low incentive power. In Dixit’s view, a political contract is just like the one between the management of a company and its shareholders, but even more incomplete and suffering from greater degrees of bounded rationality. A classic example of this game was provided by America’s Reagan administration. Ronald Reagan had campaigned on an agenda of unfettered trade, but was also seen as one of the most protectionist US presidents of the late 20th century. His administration renewed and tightened the anti-trade Multifiber Agreement, forced Japan to accept ‘voluntary’ restraints on automotive exports to the US, and imposed import quotas on motorcycles, steel and other goods. According to Dixit, this gap between what was promised and what was delivered was the result of multiple principals playing a dynamic game of policymaking to further their own interests.

