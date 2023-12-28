Political outcomes aren’t likely to impact the economy all that much
Summary
- Global economic trends in 2024 and beyond are likely to be driven by AI and tech innovations for climate action, not prevailing political uncertainties.
With 2024 around the corner, it is a good time to take stock of the prevailing political uncertainties around the world and their possible economic consequences. It is a vast subject. In this short column, I will touch on only a few key political fault-lines and share some speculations on their possible economic consequences.