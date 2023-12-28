Political outcomes aren’t likely to impact the economy all that much

In all three fault-lines discussed above, the US is the common factor. The US elections in 2024 could thus have a major impact on the global geopolitical outlook. If Donald Trump is allowed to run, opinion polls suggest he would win. On Gaza and the Middle East, Trump is even more pro-Israel and anti-Iran than Biden, so we will see more of the same. But on the Ukraine war and the Nato- Russia confrontation, Trump would not only withdraw support to Ukraine, but also get tough on the Nato allies, whom he considers free-riders, while easing tensions with Russia. On China and protectionism in general, there is a continuity of policies between the Trump and Biden administrations, which is likely to be sustained. With or without Trump, the prevailing political fault-lines are unlikely to have a major impact on the global economic outlook, unless there is a widening and major escalation of the Gaza war. However, none of the parties concerned is seeking to move in that direction. So, a Middle East crisis driven oil shock is a possibility but not a very high probability.