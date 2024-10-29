Opinion
Reality check: Political polarization makes people fall for fake news
Summary
- Most people tend to blame social media for all the falsehoods being lapped up. But research shows we must also pin it on our confirmation bias—we seek out ‘information’ that affirms our prior beliefs.
Social scientists are baffled by mysterious forces pulling Americans into two contradictory versions of reality. In the reality inhabited by Republicans, Joe Biden didn’t win the 2020 presidential election.
