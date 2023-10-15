Political processes matter much for industrial policy to succeed
The rationale for economic interventionism has grown but uncertainty over how well it is targeted still deters from its use
Industrial policy is back. It is back with a vengeance in the United States, where for decades the dominant ideology and policy minimized government efforts to influence the structure of the economy. Now, in contrast, we have the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act, all with significant industrial-policy components.