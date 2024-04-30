Political risk insurance:Expand its coverage to help Indian businesses go global
Summary
- Outbound FDI is crucial for Indian firms to expand globally but coverage gaps in what local insurers offer must be plugged. The market sorely misses policies that make dollar payouts.
International news in India at the beginning of 2024 was dominated by a publicized phase of diplomatic tension between India and the Maldives following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Union territory of Lakshadweep. This was followed by an order by the government of Maldives asking Indian troops to leave the archipelago nation.