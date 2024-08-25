Political thinking has become an unattractive career choice in free India
Summary
- Economic incentives and India’s education policy have limited the space for new political thought. An opportunity for political thinkers in India lies in envisioning our experience with diversity and pluralism for the Information Age.
Lamenting on how the “river of ideas that nourished politics has dried up" in independent India, Yogendra Yadav draws attention to “the atrophy of the political imagination...that afflicts the entire political class, cutting across ideological and political boundaries." In his recent column in the Indian Express, the analyst-cum-activist asks, “Where are our political thinkers?"