Political turmoil in France isn’t a prelude to another European Union
Summary
- French President Emmanuel Macron’s electoral gamble has focused investor attention on the parlous state of French finances and opened the door to a new administration that may be even less fiscally responsible. But Frexit is unlikely and we won’t see a rerun of the 2012 market turbulence.
Mark Twain’s aphorism that “history doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes" may be overused. But the market reaction to the political turmoil gripping France has distinct echoes of the euro crisis more than a decade ago. As talk of ‘Frexit’ surfaces, it’s important to note that there are significant differences between the current situation and the travails suffered by the ‘PIGS’—Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain—back in the day.