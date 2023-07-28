Politicians ignored Oppenheimer’s advice, but can still heed his grandson’s

Not every country was infected by irrational fears about nuclear radiation. France was not deterred by the and put faith in learning from mistakes by improving design and safety protocols. It proceeded to build a power-generation industry with 80% nuclear energy. Japan, the only country to have experienced the trauma of a nuclear attack, also built nuclear reactors to generate power. In the wake of the Fukushima accident in 2011, the Japanese public’s faith in nuclear power nosedived but has since recovered. But in Germany, the people have stood by their decision, taken in the wake of Fukushima, to phase out nuclear power altogether. Russia and Britain continue to expand nuclear power generation. So does India.