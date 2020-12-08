Politicians must bite the bullet to shrink our shadow economy

But the crunch lies in our failure to understand black money as a combination of black wealth, black income and black transactions. Black wealth is several times more than black income, and the latter is many times of black transactions. With precious little being done about black wealth in the absence of a wealth tax and property-tracking efforts, new income can easily be hidden. What gets caught represents only some black transactions. Tax authorities seem keen to catch these, and they seek powers to register first information reports, make arrests, carry out custodial interrogations, and treat those actions as cognizable offences. Until the entire chain is addressed, however, catching black transactions will do too little, and too invasively. That is also the reason demonetization did not help in the elimination of black money.