Politicians resort to selling hope rather than progress for a reason
Summary
- Genuine national gains like a stable population can take decades to achieve while hopeful targets such as GDP crossing some figure or the other are politically expedient.
On 19 November, a few hours before India was supposed to play Australia in this year’s cricket World Cup final, a screenshot suggesting that India’s gross domestic product (GDP) had crossed $4 trillion went viral. GDP is an estimate of the economic size of a country in a particular period. Soon, this screenshot was all over social media. Mixed with the belief that India would beat Australia in the match, it made for a marketable nationalistic message. Of course, by the end of the day, India had lost the cricket final.