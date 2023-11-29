Politicians resort to selling hope rather than progress for a reason

Let’s take two very important data points: the country’s infant mortality rate (IMR) and total fertility rate (TRF). IMR is the number of deaths of children under one year of age, expressed per 1,000 live births. Data from the United Nations Inter-Agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation suggests that India’s IMR in 2021 stood at around 25. In 1953, it was at 181. So, between then and now, the IMR has fallen at the rate of 2.8% per year on average. While there is scope for further improvement, it is clear that fewer children are dying in India before attaining the age of one than used to be the case earlier.