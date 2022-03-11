Politics should not be the criteria for PSU disinvestments

The Centre needs to be clear about what its objectives are when it comes to disinvestment. If it is to raise resources, then it should not matter whether the bidder is a private entity or publicly owned. Ownership of a bidder should not matter if it meets the criterion for prospective buyers laid out in the terms for disinvestment sales. Indeed, the Centre has demonstrated that when it suits its purposes, it has no reservations about stake transfers between central PSUs. There is also no reason why well run, profitable state PSUs should not be allowed the same freedom to operate as their private-sector counterparts. In fact, it will only serve to deepen market competition. Why is it okay for a private enterprise to buy disinvestment assets but not okay for a profitable, well-run publicly-owned entity to chart its own path?