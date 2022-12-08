The result is 1-1, but that does not tell the whole story. If the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) steamrolled all opposition in the Gujarat assembly elections on its way to a record win, the Congress’s focused campaign outsmarted it in Himachal Pradesh (HP), where power has flipped. While the BJP’s Gujarat campaign relied on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s immense popularity in the state and Hindutva politics to counter any dissatisfaction with its local leadership, the Congress in HP kept its pitch firmly ‘local’, aimed at bread-and-butter concerns. Nevertheless, Thursday’s assembly poll results merely reiterate the outsized dominance of the BJP in what is clearly the ‘Modi era’ of Indian politics.

Since 2014, when the Modi-led BJP came to power at the Centre, the country’s political space has swung sharply right. The mandate of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections only accelerated this shift in Indian political life. The BJP’s recent gains have been directly proportional to the disarray in the opposition, especially the Congress. In Gujarat, for instance, the fiercer contest was within the opposition space. The Congress’s failure to mount even a half-hearted challenge to the ruling BJP opened the door for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). With anti-incumbent votes split, the BJP walked away with half the ballots cast and swept the state. This is not to say that Gujarat’s voters were not troubled by economic ailments, including inflation, a listless local leadership, or even the Morbi bridge collapse that killed hundreds. It shows that the BJP election machine, with its superior resources, ideological aggression and loyal cadre, works on a plane where traditional anti-incumbency increasingly leaves it unscathed. It is another matter that few rival parties appear willing to put up an ideological challenge to the BJP. For instance, AAP’s promise of governance that addresses ‘civic issues’ skirts the divisive turf of communal politics. It maintained a canny silence on the release of men convicted of the gangrape of Bilkis Bano in the 2002 Gujarat riots. Indeed, in its quest for ‘national party’ status, AAP has shown few qualms in playing to galleries that the BJP has long monopolized.

The Congress, of course, will take heart from its HP victory, especially as it seeks to oust the BJP from Karnataka in upcoming assembly polls. But at the national level, India’s grand old party still remains mired in crisis, with the decade-old AAP snapping at its heels, keen to scale up and play the BJP’s top challenger. For the larger opposition, the questions that arise, as the general elections of 2024 approach, are these. What answers do they have to the BJP’s ideological attempt to reconfigure India in a majoritarian mould? Can they take on the BJP with silence on Hindutva? Will unity among disparate political parties offer an answer to the one-party dominance of our politics—or is that a broken formula? Can they come up with a political-economic vision that addresses Indian anxieties without splitting us into warring identities? Perhaps the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra can provide an impetus to envision a framework that will keep our political arena competitive. For India’s smooth emergence this century, the self-corrective mechanisms of democracy must never get rusty. As of now, the BJP is dominant. Expect it to double down on the politics of personality, welfare schemes and religious identity. And unless rival parties have an alternative dream to offer, our prospects for ballot-led course corrections look dim.