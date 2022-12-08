Poll outcomes highlight BJP dominance yet again1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 10:43 PM IST
The result is 1-1, but that does not tell the whole story
The result is 1-1, but that does not tell the whole story. If the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) steamrolled all opposition in the Gujarat assembly elections on its way to a record win, the Congress’s focused campaign outsmarted it in Himachal Pradesh (HP), where power has flipped. While the BJP’s Gujarat campaign relied on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s immense popularity in the state and Hindutva politics to counter any dissatisfaction with its local leadership, the Congress in HP kept its pitch firmly ‘local’, aimed at bread-and-butter concerns. Nevertheless, Thursday’s assembly poll results merely reiterate the outsized dominance of the BJP in what is clearly the ‘Modi era’ of Indian politics.