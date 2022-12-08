Poll outcomes highlight BJP dominance yet again

The Congress, of course, will take heart from its HP victory, especially as it seeks to oust the BJP from Karnataka in upcoming assembly polls. But at the national level, India’s grand old party still remains mired in crisis, with the decade-old AAP snapping at its heels, keen to scale up and play the BJP’s top challenger. For the larger opposition, the questions that arise, as the general elections of 2024 approach, are these. What answers do they have to the BJP’s ideological attempt to reconfigure India in a majoritarian mould? Can they take on the BJP with silence on Hindutva? Will unity among disparate political parties offer an answer to the one-party dominance of our politics—or is that a broken formula? Can they come up with a political-economic vision that addresses Indian anxieties without splitting us into warring identities? Perhaps the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra can provide an impetus to envision a framework that will keep our political arena competitive. For India’s smooth emergence this century, the self-corrective mechanisms of democracy must never get rusty. As of now, the BJP is dominant. Expect it to double down on the politics of personality, welfare schemes and religious identity. And unless rival parties have an alternative dream to offer, our prospects for ballot-led course corrections look dim.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}