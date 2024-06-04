Poll result debacle: The stock market’s love for the BJP cost it dearly
Summary
- The BJP’s enthusiasm attracted much money into Indian shares even as valuations grew frothy, but the party missing a Lok Sabha majority on its own sent the S&P BSE Sensex tumbling. Two points need to be noted: Coalitions can turn out well and a return to sound share prices will do the market good.
The stock market has been in love with the idea of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprehensively winning India’s 18th Lok Sabha election. And it has been discounting that possibility.