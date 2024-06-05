Poll woes: BJP’s vaulting ambition runs into coalition reality
Summary
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP had aimed for 370 Lok Sabha seats but could not get past the halfway mark. As election results spell the return of coalition rule, India’s big victor is arguably the Constitution.
The hurly-burly is done. This year’s battle for India’s Lok Sabha, the world’s largest electoral exercise ever, was a story of vaulting ambition even by the high standards of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In what seemed like an open dare for his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he set for it the target of a two-thirds majority in Parliament: 370 seats.