Poll woes: BJP’s vaulting ambition runs into coalition reality

The irony for the BJP is that it more or less retained its 2019 vote share of about 37%. Given an expanded base of 642 million voters and Modi’s own appeal as a leader, it’s valid to argue that he has set yet another record as a vote catcher. Yet, the more dramatic part of this election lay elsewhere, with the BJP’s archrival Congress hauling itself up from below a fifth of all votes polled five years ago to about 21% now.