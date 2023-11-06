Pollution inequality: Govt must compensate the most vulnerable

Public goods are collective goods normally provided by the state due to their two essential qualities: they are non-excludable and non-rivalrous. National defence is an example of a public good. No one can be excluded from the benefits of the armed forces keeping the country’s territory secure. At the same time, providing defence to one person does not come at the cost of providing it to someone else, as would be true of providing say a kilo of free rice.

