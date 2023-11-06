Pollution inequality: Govt must compensate the most vulnerable
Pollution inequality should be a thing. The homeless, cycle riders, drivers of e-rickshaws and CNG-powered autorickshaws contribute the least to the pollution in Delhi and Mumbai but suffer the consequences the most as they are exposed directly to it, unlike those in air-conditioned environments.
The homeless and gig workers like courier package and food orders deliverers, move about on two-wheelers powered by polluting fossil fuels, playing an ever increasing role in the smooth functioning of the economy. They, too, suffer more than everyone else, while the rest can afford to stay indoors and escape the worst consequences of the thick haze of smog, the air quality readings frequently shooting past the health emergency levels.
Security guards, traffic cops also ought to be on the list of those that keep the country functioning glitch-free, bearing the worst of the pollution hazard, perhaps contributing a lot less to it than the rest of us.
Delhi-NCR's air quality breached ‘400’ danger mark on a scale of 500 with AQI reaching alarming levels in several places on 3 November, reported Mint. The concentration of PM2.5 exceeded the safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre by 7 to 8 times across various locations which can trigger respiratory and health problems.
Anand Vihar station, Punjabi Bagh station, Mundka station recorded AQI levels in ‘severe’ category that is above 400 AQI mark, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, prompting a ban on non-essential construction work and the closure of primary schools in the capital. Restrictions have also been imposed on diesel and petrol vehicles operating in and around Delhi.
Clean air is a public good; pollution a negative externality.
Public goods are collective goods normally provided by the state due to their two essential qualities: they are non-excludable and non-rivalrous. National defence is an example of a public good. No one can be excluded from the benefits of the armed forces keeping the country’s territory secure. At the same time, providing defence to one person does not come at the cost of providing it to someone else, as would be true of providing say a kilo of free rice.
An externality is the byproduct of an act of production or consumption the cost or benefit of which accrues to someone other than the producer or consumer. When loud music being played at a party disturbs the revellers’ neighbours, it’s a case of a negative externality. Tim Berners Lee developed the World Wide Web, and made it available freely, creating a very large positive externality.
The producers of the bulk of the negative externality of pollution have the means to protect themselves by staying indoors, using air purifiers or escaping it altogether by getting out of the city for a break. The job of policing negative externalities is of government. If the problem persists for decades, then government is clearly failing at this job.
Should it not be incumbent for government to compensate citizens for failure to institute policies that can ensure uninterrupted supply of the public good of breathable air and bringing the negative externality of pollution under control?
Say a cash transfer, a sort of penalty on the government for its failure, paid through Direct Benefit Transfers into the accounts of a verified list of most vulnerable individuals that are not even among the big contributors to pollution every time the AQI level rises above a certain level. Of course, no amount of money can compensate for air becoming unbreathable. Nor is India unique in facing this menace.
But the idea really is to highlight the policy failure and make it difficult for governments to plead helplessness by deflecting blame – such as on the construction industry, stubble-burning farmers, governments in neighbouring states – or worse, brazen it out, knowing well that a rainy or windy day is all it takes for the problem to blow over, be forgotten for a whole year until the next season.
The policy suggestion will naturally not be easily acceptable to any government. That doesn't mean there shouldn’t be a policy debate on it.