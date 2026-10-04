Polymarket has its sights set on breaking into Europe. Will the continent's regulators roll the dice?

Head to Polymarket’s US website and you will be greeted with crystal-ball trades on everything from the midterm elections to the likelihood of a fully reopened Strait of Hormuz. Try that in France, and you will see something very different: Sober black-on-white text under the words, “Illegal website.”
That’s because in France and other European countries, regulators see prediction markets run by Polymarket and its rival Kalshi as unregulated gambling that dodges the safeguards and oversight of licensed platforms. They also fret, justifiably, about the harm to people from losing money on an addictive, easily manipulated 24x7 market.