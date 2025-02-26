Pope Francis inspires hope across the globe for good reason
Summary
- His recently released autobiography, ‘Hope’, shows a zest for inclusion and diversity that long predates his papacy. It also reveals an extraordinary sense of humour. Importantly, he walks his talk.
Just days before Pope Francis was hospitalized with pneumonia in the middle of this month, he criticized the Trump administration’s mass deportation of immigrants in blunt terms. In a letter to Catholic bishops in the US, the Pope said that it violated “the dignity of many men and women" and that such policies “begin badly and will end badly."