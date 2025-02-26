Pope Francis inspires hope across the globe for good reason

In word and deed, Francis is inherently alert to “the danger of narcissism, to be avoided with appropriate doses of self-irony." As the Financial Times’s Henry Mance observed in his review of Hope, Francis “may be the first memoirist ever to say he wants to lower his own reputation: ‘My strongest sentiment,’ he writes, is that he has ‘a public esteem of which I am not worthy.’" The book has a chapter on the necessity of humour among religious leaders. Hope delivers: I did not expect to laugh so often reading a pope’s memoir.