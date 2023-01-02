Popularize the e-rupee even at the cost of UPI

The case for UPI as India’s payment bedrock is weakened by the fact that while it levies no user fee, it isn’t a costless service. Last year, the finance ministry justified financial support for UPI on the ground that it’s a “digital public good with immense convenience for the public and productivity gains for the economy." If public funds are increasingly needed to back UPI as it expands, we must put it to a cost-benefit review as we go along; it is already logging huge sums and the total for 2023 may be much more. Yet, it’s not just a cost consideration that should make us promote RBI’s retail e-rupee instead for routine payments. The latter’s mass usage would involve circulation of money that’s a direct liability of the central bank (an IOU issued by it, i.e., like cash), which would better serve the cause of economic stability than an over-reliance on banks that square off transfers among themselves. This is because what RBI owes its currency bearers is entirely free of risk, while the same cannot be said of banks even in a closely regulated sector where deposits are mostly safe, bank runs rare and contagion fears low. For superior systemic safety, the e-rupee should get a significant share of online payment swipes. Even if its holdings earn no interest, it could catch on if the security of its value, ease of liquidity and erasure of data trails (below a limit) are duly advertised. For an e-rupee to aid macro level prudence, it will have to eat into UPI.

