India’s demographic journey: Three dividends we mustn’t let go of
Summary
- We’ve done well in bringing down the fertility rate since independence, but our policy focus seems to be straying. We must maximize our demographic, gender and silver dividends and adopt a data-driven approach so that population trends can catalyse India’s transformation to Viksit Bharat.
In the early years of independence, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was keenly aware of India’s burgeoning population. While 340 million was only a fourth of the country’s current count, Nehru recognized the country's high fertility rate and how rapid population growth may outpace the expansion of infrastructure and social services.