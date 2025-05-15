Himanshu: India’s caste census must serve its purpose
SummaryCaste enumeration isn’t just an academic exercise. We need to track and tackle deprivations. So the country’s caste census must be designed in a way that yields useful data for policy responses.
The recent Cabinet decision to include caste as a category in India’s upcoming population census is an important milestone in the quest for social justice. But it is also relevant for multiple other reasons. While the push for a caste census, or inclusion of caste in the national headcount, gathered pace on the back of a spirited campaign run by the opposition Congress party and its leader, a near consensus on its necessity has always existed among political parties.