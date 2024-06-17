Population decline is not a problem but hungry kids are
Summary
- A new study expects the human headcount to peak at 9.5 billion. While economists and environmentalists debate population growth, policymakers should focus on the fact that many children worldwide aren't getting adequate nutrition, education or medical care.
Humanity is about to turn a major population corner. A recent article in the Lancet predicts that by 2030, we’ll no longer be reproducing fast enough to replace ourselves. We aren’t about to go extinct, but this is unexpected. As recently as 2017, the UN predicted human numbers wouldn’t peak until 2100 when we’d reach more than 11 billion people. According to the new estimate, our numbers could rise from 8.1 billion to just 9.5 billion at most before declining by the early 2060s.