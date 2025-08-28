We need more dads than duds to address the global scarcity of babies
Nobel laureate Claudia Goldin argues that raising fertility rates will depend on the dependability of dads. Women may postpone or skip having kids if it hampers their agency.
Peak population is coming for all of us. Sensible measures can respond to the strains imposed by smaller families, but cultural norms matter as much as policy outcomes. While Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was undoubtedly the main attraction at Jackson Hole, there were other weighty issues on the table.