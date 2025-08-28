We need more dads than duds to address the global scarcity of babies

Diminishing fertility doesn’t have many cheerleaders, certainly compared with the 1970s, when constraints on population growth were seen as a good thing. Now, the chatter is about a bust. Chad Jones of Stanford Graduate School of Business worries about unintended consequences of population decline: Stagnating living standards and a dearth of research and ideas among them. The world’s headcount will peak at around 10.3 billion in the 2080s, based on UN projections, and then start to head down. Government incentives and rules are unlikely to profoundly alter the trajectory. The real work may be to take a good hard look at ourselves. ©Bloomberg