Porsche’s effort to broaden its customer base could backfire: Exclusivity is a key brand attribute

The claim on the corporate website to be operating in a “structural growth environment” feels like wishful thinking. Porsche’s vehicle sales fell 10% last year, though that’s due partly to gaps in its model lineup. It won’t exceed the €40 billion ($46 billion) of revenue generated in 2024 until new products like the petrol version of its Macan SUV arrive in 2028, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg. A 1% operating margin in 2025 is derisory and the roughly 6.5% return on sales promised for this year is hardly thrilling.