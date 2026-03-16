In normal times, being Porsche’s boss would rank as one of the world’ s most desirable jobs. But I do not envy new Chief Executive Officer Michael Leiters one bit.
Porsche’s effort to broaden its customer base could backfire: Exclusivity is a key brand attribute
SummaryPorsche’s ‘broad luxury’ game is likely to sputter. Unlike Ferrari, which commands a premium, Porsche risks diluting its brand. It may be better off doubling down on its prestige positioning—especially in the face of US tariffs that make it harder to play on price in a major market.
In normal times, being Porsche’s boss would rank as one of the world’ s most desirable jobs. But I do not envy new Chief Executive Officer Michael Leiters one bit.
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