Porsche’s skewed IPO shows pulling power of luxury brands4 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 10:04 AM IST
- The floatation will give Porsche-Piech families considerable control over management decisions and the power to block board resolutions.
German carmaker Volkswagen is banking on the pulling power of its luxury brand to push through the IPO of its luxury car-making arm Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, known simply as Porsche to millions of fans. The hope is that the overpowering prospect of owning a piece of motoring luxury will trump the pronounced tilt towards the promoter families in the IPO structure.