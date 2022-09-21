Porsche’s skewed IPO shows pulling power of luxury brands

Though Volkswagen has both luxury brands like Porsche, Lamborghini and Bentley under its umbrella, as well as mass brands like Volkswagen and Skoda, and two-wheeler brand Ducati (VW, Skoda and Ducati are all in the Indian market), its ability to raise capital is somewhat limited by the lacklustre performance of its share. The VW share traded at a PE multiple of 5.4 (as of September 19). Compare this with Tesla’s astounding PE of 109.64 (as of September 19), or even home-grown Maruti Suzuki’s PE of 63.27!