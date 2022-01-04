Poshan Abhiyaan: It’s time for national self-reflection

So, where are we failing? Unfortunately, these positive trends are not accompanied by other doable and essential nutrition interventions during the first 1,000 days of life (270 days of pregnancy and 730 days 0-24 months), the ‘window of opportunity’. We have no maternal nutrition policy, but there has been an Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) policy since 2000. The promotion of IYCF practices, like ensuring exclusive breastfeeding and ‘effective’ nursing for the first six months, followed by the introduction of appropriate semi-solids to complement breastfeeding, remains weak. Rupal Dalal of CTARA at IIT-Bombay conducted a study in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district which showed that mothers trained in latching and breast-emptying skills by healthcare workers during ANC and post-natal care (PNC) reaped significant benefits. Only 9.8% of the children of such trained mothers were underweight at six months, compared to 18.1% of the children of untrained mothers. NFHS-5 data suggests complementary feeding of semi-solids also needs attention. Only one in 10 children above 6 months receives an adequate diet in line with the recommended frequency of semi-solids fed 3-4 times a day at 6-8 months made of items from at least four food groups.