Broadly, their momentum of snagging new information technology (IT) deals seems intact. The pandemic altered the way modern businesses operate, driving them to upgrade and redo IT systems in accordance with the demands of increased digital dependence. This has resulted in a flurry of fresh orders for Indian software majors. In addition, this export sector stands to benefit once the US raises policy interest rates, which would bolster the dollar and lift export earnings. High attrition remains a worry, though. Beyond IT, earnings in several other sectors could be buoyant. There will be laggards too. Still, a positive kick-off to the season is heartening.