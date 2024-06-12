Post-binary lens: China is more of a challenge than a threat
Summary
- India and China have lessons to learn from each other in avenues like healthcare and railways. We must aim for reconciliation and cooperation. Let the flag follow trade to exploit our vast potential for mutually assured development.
China does not think of India every day. India does, of China, and in a bad way even at higher levels of the establishment. “I have never been to China. I doubt I am going to get an invitation any time soon. Unless it is a one-way trip," said General (Retired) M.M. Naravane, Chief of Army Staff during the India-China military clash in Galwan Valley in June 2020, while releasing my book, Beyond Binaries, at India International Centre, Delhi, this January.