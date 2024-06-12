Post-binary lens: China is more of a challenge than a threat

China does not think of India every day. India does, of China, and in a bad way even at higher levels of the establishment. “I have never been to China. I doubt I am going to get an invitation any time soon. Unless it is a one-way trip," said General (Retired) M.M. Naravane, Chief of Army Staff during the India-China military clash in Galwan Valley in June 2020, while releasing my book, Beyond Binaries, at India International Centre, Delhi, this January.

The general meant that if Beijing invited him, it would not let him leave alive. Yet, going by what he said, General Naravane is not a prisoner of the binaries through which India-China ties are usually viewed. When dealing with China, he said “we cannot be on the extremes" of hawks and doves. “We have to follow a middle path.... Let us not be caught in this trap of zero and one, on and off, friends and enemies, my way or the highway. Let us see the points of convergence."

While China has not always been a friendly neighbour, General Naravane said that “we have not been able to understand the country properly, because of which we make wrong assumptions, which in turn lead to wrong decisions being made."

Much of what General Naravane said resonates with my central thesis: That Indian-China relations must be freed from the binaries of good and evil, friend and foe, democracy and dictatorship, competition and conflict, cooperation and confrontation, and so on.

India and China have more common interests to hold them together than bilateral differences to keep them apart. Indeed, the emphasis has been on the latter, especially in the media, even as bilateral trade, which hit a high of $136.26 billion in 2022, is booming.

General Naravane, Shyam Saran and I are on the same page in preferring the term ‘China challenge’ over ‘China threat.’ “There is much that India may learn from the Chinese experience in charting its own development trajectory, avoiding its mistakes but benefitting from its notable successes," writes Shyam Saran, former foreign secretary and a leading scholar-diplomat on China, in my book’s foreword.

There is much space for cooperation in mutually beneficial ways. In Saran’s words, “Chinese capital and its construction technologies and management methods could turbo-charge India’s own quest for world-class infrastructure. The scale of the market India offers, and a scale that is rapidly expanding, could be a significant opportunity for Chinese companies."

There are many potential sectors for profitable partnerships. For instance, China has enviable healthcare infrastructure. In India, for the vast majority modern healthcare is inadequate, inaccessible and unaffordable, which is somewhat mitigated by the availability of affordable medicines of quality.

In China, pharma drugs are very expensive and most have to be imported; some 11-12 years ago, a statin tablet cost more than a dollar. The same was sold in India for less than ₹2. The cost of medicines makes prolonged hospital treatment unaffordable for many Chinese, who seek solutions in India. This field has the potential for a win-win partnership.

Another area of cooperation could be railway development. Some 20 years ago, China lagged India in railway services. Itinerant vendors with rows of train tickets pinned to the insides of their jackets were a common sight outside intercity rail terminals. All that is a thing of the past, with Chinese trains and reservation services comparable with the best in the world. In contrast, India, with its deterioration in railways, poor service and jacked-up fares, is now at least a few decades behind China.

However, such avenues may remain unexplored for a long time unless there are dramatic changes in both the countries and their political and economic conditions. Developments in the aftermath of Galwan have demolished many Sino-Indian achievements of the last 40-45 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had avowedly sought to move the relationship in a positive direction, pursuing new engagements and alignments in diverse forums from Russia-India-China, Shanghai Cooperation Organization to BIMSTEC and BRICS. The consequences of the India-China stand-off are not limited to the military realm, diplomatic field and a few apps.

The boundary dispute cannot be resolved through force. In the event of a conflict, as the bigger economy, China could be hit harder than India, with long-lasting adverse economic consequences. The political and international fallout could destabilize China and stall its rise to global power.

In the present international climate, China has no option but to come to terms with India and create conditions for reconciliation. India, for its part, should deal with China in ways that are more effective. There is no room for diplomatic ineptitude. One tried and tested approach is for India to deal with China exactly as the US does, and not as Washington advises, wants or pushes New Delhi to do.

The business of China, like that of America, is business. With trade unaffected by the border conflict, perhaps commerce can succeed in paving the way for rebuilding the required trust to resolve disputes and differences. The flag following trade may be the ideal way to go forward.

On his part, Chinese President Xi Jinping, as chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, could break the ice by inviting General Naravane for a tour of China. With an assured return ticket, of course.