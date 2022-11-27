Post-college dissonance and disguised unemployment

But a liberal arts degree on its own may not pay well. And the young people in this family income bracket have been largely cushioned from any economic stress. Many of them do not feel the pressure that earlier generations felt at their age to succeed financially. It is not uncommon to hear affluent parents of Gen Z-ers complaining that their progeny do not seem to be interested in a “regular career" with a stable income. As they try to find their groove in life—vlogger, stand-up comedian, bakery owner—they stay financially supported by their parents, some of whom suffer from a vague guilt that they did not give enough time and attention to their children when they needed it. The result: while expensively educated kids have a lot of free time, the parents are very busy trying to earn money.