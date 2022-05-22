Potential impact of the apex court’s GST Council ruling

Impact on the future of GST legislation: The judiciary may have to be more proactive in its evaluation of GST legislation, which may lead to a deluge of lawsuits challenging GST Council decisions. This could also have far-reaching repercussions on a variety of issues, including instances of states disagreeing with council decisions, particularly now that the centrally-committed GST compensation is coming to an end. While no state has exercised its power to reject council recommendation in the past five years, increasing political polarization may throw up a conflict that challenges the one-nation-one-tax principle. There is a high probability that the GST Council will be forced to create a dispute resolution system to deal with possible GST conflicts between the Centre and state governments. As a council recommendation would be non-binding for primary legislation, the possibility of some states failing to amend or enact the same cannot be ruled out. It may disturb tax harmony and may partially lead to the operation of different provisions in different states, or see conflicts between state and central GST laws. It could impact taxpayers operating in multiple states. This is why the apex court has clearly stated that both the Centre as well as state legislative assemblies have the power to draft their respective resolutions and they should do it after detailed study, due consultations and negotiations.