Potential long-term economic consequences of the pandemic

In the optimistic scenario, it is assumed that after recording a growth of over 10% this year, the economy will continue to grow at a high trend rate of 7%. Even in this scenario, the economy catches up with the ‘no pandemic’ growth path only by 2029-30. In the pessimistic case, it is assumed that because of a third covid wave, a weak policy response to it and inadequate macroeconomic stimulus, the economy will grow at 8.4% this year, then settle down to a low steady state growth path of 4.5%, increasingly falling behind the ‘no pandemic’ growth path. A third intermediate scenario assumed that effective management of the third wave and appropriate expansionary macroeconomic policies would enable the economy to settle at the pre-pandemic trend growth path of 5.8% after growing at 8.4% in the current year. Despite this, the intermediate path will always lag behind the ‘no pandemic’ path because of the two lost years.

