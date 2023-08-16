Poverty can be measured well by means other than money metrics4 min read 16 Aug 2023, 09:05 PM IST
The absence of consumption-spending survey data does not mean that we lack knowledge on levels of deprivation in India
Recently, Niti Aayog released poverty estimates for India using a Multi Dimensional Poverty Index (MDPI), an approach which has been promoted by the UNDP. The publication has led to a predictable surge in interest on the issue of poverty in India. The Niti Aayog report, like the UNDP report released last year, shows that India has seen a significant decline in poverty between 2015-16 and 2020-21. The two approaches are broadly similar, with the Niti Aayog report adding a few additional indicators to those used in the UNDP exercise.