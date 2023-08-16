Poverty can be measured well by means other than money metrics

Poverty is primarily a status variable, akin to a stock concept. Consumption or income, however, are flow variables. Measuring status from flow variables requires a large number of assumptions relating to savings behaviour, access to financial markets, etc. To illustrate, consider this analytical example: “In a society where we assume there are no instruments of income smoothening, if all households receive fluctuating income, and therefore consumption (as all income is consumed) of either 100 or 0 with equal probability, then on average, each household will earn 100 every 6 months, and in the remaining 6 months, earn nothing. Further, the social norm for decent living in this hypothetical society requires a consumption of 40 every month. The average monthly income of an household is then 50, i.e., above the poverty norm of 40. So if households were able to save or otherwise transfer resources from earning to non-earning periods, the overall incidence of poverty would be zero. However, given our assumption of zero savings, in any cross sectional settings 50% of the households have zero income and consumption. So the poverty measured in a consumption survey would be 50%. However, from a household viewpoint, since they spend six months being poor, they all perceive themselves as being poor, i.e. a poverty incidence of 100%."