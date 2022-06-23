Poverty in India: Data for 2020-21 shows a decline over the decade

To return to the stylized fact, growth leads to a reduction in the poverty ratio. The proportion of people below the poverty line declines and so does the absolute number of poor. In a process of growth, which households move above the poverty line? Those just below it. As poverty ratios drop, further reductions become more difficult. So, over time, the reduction isn’t linear. That’s the reason, once growth has led to sharp reductions, headcount ratios tend to be sticky. To state it more technically, consumption distributions are log normal. Declines are sharper when the thick part of the distribution moves above the poverty line. Growth is correlated with poverty reduction. That is empirically validated by cross-country experience as well as India’s historical experience. Our growth may have slowed, but before the covid shock, did it turn negative? Since it did not, there must have been declines in poverty, perhaps at slower rates. It is possible that the temporary shock of covid temporarily reversed the trend. In addition to the health and employment shock, there was an increase in medical costs. Wild figures have floated around, suggesting millions of Indians dropped below the poverty line because of the pandemic. If growth enabled those just below the poverty line to move above, it is plausible that a temporary exogenous shock would move them below the line, temporarily. That is, once growth recovers, the negative trend will reverse itself.