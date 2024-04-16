Poverty in India: Tracking it mustn’t become a casualty of politics
Summary
- We need to redefine poverty. A consensus on what it takes to live a life of dignity would help us resolve the country’s controversy over poverty as we near elections.
Elections in India seem to be incomplete these days without the background noise of a statistical controversy. Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the suppression of an unflattering employment report had ignited a controversy. At that time, two members of the National Statistical Commission (NSC), India’s apex statistical regulator, had resigned in protest. They were vindicated when the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (Mospi) released the report just after that year’s elections were concluded.