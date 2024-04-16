Poverty in India: Tracking it mustn’t become a casualty of politics

This controversy was entirely preventable. When the survey was being rolled out, the then NSC team led by Bimal Roy had asked for a comparable sub-sample. However, the NSC went back on its decision since Mospi’s mandarins were not keen on canvassing a comparable sub-sample this time, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The NSC chief, whose term was about to end, went along with Mospi’s view. The next NSC chief, Rajeeva Karandikar, has been at loggerheads with Mospi’s top bosses, according to the above-mentioned source, and has not approved any survey-related decisions so far. This may have given Mospi officials a pretext to release the latest consumption survey fact-sheet without consulting the NSC.